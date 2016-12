Paris, le 22 novembre 2009.







1. La prétendue faillite de l'étalon or.



Il y a près de soixante dix ans (1937), la France abandonnait l'étalon or pour les paiements intérieurs.



Certes, il y avait eu la dévaluation de 59% du dollar en or décrétée par le président des Etats-Unis (l'once d'or, soit 31 g d'or, était fixée à 35 $ depuis 1934) qui avait lui aussi décrété l'abandon de l'étalon or pour les paiements intérieurs – il avait même décrété l'interdiction aux Américains de détenir de l'or.



Mais il y avait aussi, en France, la politique du "Front populaire" qui fera passer le franc français de 44,1 mg d'or en 1936 à 24,75 mg - soit à 1/35ème de $ - en novembre 1938 (dévaluation de 44%).



Dans ce contexte, Ludwig von Mises écrivait en français dans Aujourd'hui (première année, numéro 4, 15 février 1938, pp.153-161), un article intitulé "Or et inflation".

J'en extrais les quelques lignes ci-dessous (les intertitres sont de mon crû).



Une partie de la quantité de monnaie en circulation n'avait donc pas de contrepartie comptable réelle comme on l'avait cru, mais des contreparties illusoires.





Dans la foulée,

se sont formées

de noires anticipations sur la situation à venir des banques de second rang, des anticipations de

"banqueroute"

- de l'italien bancarotta, issu du latin médiéval banca rupta : à l'époque médiévale, la banca était une planche de bois garnie de cases et permettant de changer les monnaies avant d'entrer dans une ville. Lorsque la personne exerçant ce commerce faisait faillite, elle était obligée de casser (rompre) sa banca en public -.

aux banques de second rang

avec de la monnaie nouvelle .

En conséquence, les banques de second rang ont acquis aussi une quantité de monnaie supplémentaire et se sont éloignées de la "banqueroute" .





4. L'augmentation des prix en monnaie.



Mais comme l'a écrit Mises dans le texte en référence :





Ce qu'a écrit Mises n'a rien d'extraordinaire, Jacques Rueff par exemple a eu l'occasion d'écrire la même chose maintes fois.





Ce qui est extraordinaire est que Mises s'est exprimé en français et que les enseignements de Mises et Rueff - et bien d'autres - sont restés lettre morte, en particulier en France.





Mais, aux Etats-Unis, la situation n'a guère été plus brillante.

Il y a une dizaine d'années, George Reisman l'exprimait ainsi:





5. L'opinion publique et l'illusion monétaire.



Dans le texte en référence, Mises a donné la cause de la situation : c'est l'opinion publique qu'abusent pourtant les politiciens qui prétendent la protéger.



Il faut admettre qu'il y aurait eu dépense de la monnaie injectée, voire de davantage, en biens et, par conséquent, augmentation des prix en monnaie

si elles

n'avaient pas été désirées

Il n'en reste pas moins que, de même que la politique de hausse de taux d'intérêt du Fed a précipité la déconfiture de certains "subprime" et la situation que l'économie mondiale connaît aujourd'hui, de même, il y a fort à le parier, la politique de hausse des taux d'intérêt des banques centrales ne pourra que précipiter l'augmentation des prix, toutes choses égales par ailleurs.









Annexe sur les actifs dits "toxiques"



29 Mars 2009





Position de Richard Posner.



The Government's Plan to Subsidize the Purchase of So-Called "Toxic" Bank Assets



Major banks have large quantities of

- mortgage-backed securities (actually slices of those securities, but I can disregard that detail) and also of

- mortgage loans that have not been securitized. (The banks have other securitized and nonsecuritized debt as well, but for the sake of simplicity I confine my discussion to mortgages and mortgage-backed securities.)



The banks are required to mark securities to market--that is, to carry them on their books at market value rather than at book value--and they have done that with respect to the MBS's. They have not done that with respect to many of their non securitized loans (those that are still "performing"--that are not yet in default, though they may soon be).



They are believed to have overstated the value of both the MBS's and the non securitized loans in order to avoid acknowledging that their capital has been impaired to the point at which the bank regulators, if they insisted on current market values, might require the banks to raise more capital from private investors, or to accept a government bailout--or else be closed by the regulators.



Because the banks have overstated, or at least are believed (though with good reason) to have overstated, the value of these mortgage-related assets and are unwilling to acknowledge what they have done by selling the assets at a price below their valuation of them, there is essentially no market activity in the assets. No one will buy them at the price demanded by the banks. As a result, the true value of the assets is difficult to ascertain, though the low bid price is probably the best evidence of their true value.



In a regrettable, because misleading, bit of business and political jargon, these overvalued (by the banks) mortgage-related assets have been dubbed "toxic assets."



What makes the phrase misleading is the implication that these assets poison the bank's balance sheet and as a result paralyze bank lending.



That doesn't make sense to me, though it was the premise of the original TARP program enacted last October and may have made some sense then, when the entire financial-intermediation sector was in a state of panic.

Because of the losses that the banks have taken, they are undercapitalized, and it is thought that existence of these overvalued assets on their books is making it difficult for the banks to attract private capital. This is implausible.

A person who wants to do business with a bank--say, buy its bonds--and is concerned about its solvency will examine the bank's balance sheet and notice some assets that are accurately valued, such as cash and Treasury bonds, and others that appear to be overvalued judging from the lack of demand for them priced at the bank's valuation.

So in deciding whether the bank is solvent, the prospective investor will write down the value of the overvalued assets to their market value, of which probably as I have said the best estimate is what buyers would be willing to pay for them.

There is no contamination of other assets and hence of the balance sheet, any more than in any other company that has some assets that are difficult to value.

Suppose the government wants the banks to have more cash, in the hope that they will lend more--more precisely, wants them to reduce their requirements for extending credit and to lower their interest rates--and is not optimistic that the banks can raise the cash in the private market.

Whether the banks will lend much more if they have more cash is uncertain, because in a depression (and in my opinion, as I explain in my book A Failure of Capitalism: The Crisis of '08 and the Descent into Depression, to be published shortly, we're in a depression, not a mere recession), demand for loans falls.



People want to save, not borrow.

Especially in this depression, because the mismanagement of the economy by the Bush Administration and the Federal Reserve in the first half of the decade produced a dramatic fall in the personal savings rate and a movement of savings from safe forms to investments in houses and common stocks, so that when housing and stock prices fell, people's savings plummeted and they are trying to rebuild them--the personal savings rate has soared since the financial crisis of last September.

The more income that is saved, the less that is used to buy goods and services--especially when people's incomes are shrinking--so output falls and with it the demand for borrowing by businesses.



But suppose it's true that banks would lend more if they had more cash, and probably it is true to some extent, given the huge spread between the riskless Treasury bill interest rate and the interest rates being charged by banks even to good customers.

Then the government could continue doing what it has been doing--giving banks cash in exchange for preferred stock. That form of bailout increases the banks' lendable capital because preferred stock has no maturity date, so that the banks don't have to worry that the government will snatch the money away from them. There is no need to remove the overvalued assets from the banks' balance sheets, if as I believe the market is not deceived by them.



A problem with that approach, however--a political rather than an economic problem, if politics can be separated from economics in a depression (I don't think it can be)--is that the government doesn't want to ask Congress for more money to lend to banks because "Wall Street" has been thoroughly demonized by an ignorant (or demagogic) Congress and the ignorant media.

The Federal Reserve, it is true, could infuse cash into the banks, without having to go to Congress, just by buying the overvalued assets. But that approach has two problems.



First, if the Fed just pays the actual value of the assets, it isn't doing much for the banks--it is not expanding their balance sheet--but if it overpays, it will be fiercely criticized as being in the pocket of Wall Street.



Second, if the Federal Reserve buys debt, especially long-term debt, and especially debt worth less than it is paying for the debt, it increases the risk of a future inflation. If it buys a security from a bank for $1, and two years later can sell it for only 40 cents, then even if it retires the cash that it receives from the sale, the money supply will have grown by 60 cents.



Moreover, for the Fed to suck large amounts of cash out of the economy by aggressive sale of debt owned by the Fed would push up interest rates and cause a recession, as happened in the early 1980s when the Fed under Paul Volker decided to break inflation. Inflation is not a current concern--indeed, the inflation rate is so low that there is a worry about deflation--but it may quickly become one as the economy starts to recover.



It is against this background that one can understand Secretary of the Treasury Geithner's complex plan of subsidizing hedge funds, pension funds, and other large investors to buy overvalued assets from the banks.

If an investor would not pay more than 30 cents for an asset that the bank values at $1 (the price at which it acquired the asset), but the bank would be willing to sell the asset for 40 cents, the government has to pay the difference to the investor to make the transaction happen. (The bank might want to hold out for more, but the regulators can probably coerce it to sell for less than it wants.)

And that is what the government plans to do.



According to Jeffrey Sachs, the government's subsidy will induce buyers to pay almost twice as much for the assets they buy as the current market value of those assets, though conceivably that value is too low, since the absence of an active market makes valuation difficult. But the government plans to disguise what it is doing by casting the subsidy in forms difficult to monetize, such as guaranteeing the investor against loss, and by drawing on the existing funds of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The essential point is that whatever form the subsidy takes, the difference between the valuation that the market places on the asset and the price paid for the asset will be paid for, albeit indirectly, by the government, as otherwise there will be no transaction.



It might seem a plus that, in my example, three-fourths of the money comes from the private sector rather than from the government (in fact, under the plan, the private buyers will be putting up only 50 percent of the equity capital for the purchase, and will be borrowing the rest in the form of loans guaranteed by the government). But in the larger economic picture, this turns out to be a minus rather than a plus.

If instead of subsidizing a hedge fund to buy securitized debt, the government lends the bank the money that it thinks the bank needs in order to be encouraged to do more lending, then the hedge fund in my example has 30 more cents with which to do its own lending or other investing.

Hedge funds are nonbank banks. That is, like banks they are financial intermediaries (meaning that their business is to lend or otherwise invest capital that is itself largely borrowed). If hedge funds give banks cash in exchange for assets, banks have more cash but hedge funds less, which means that financial intermediaries as a group have no more money than before, whereas they would have more if the source of the money to buy the bank's asset had been the government rather than another financial intermediary.



The government's plan envisages complex, three-party transactions--bank, hedge fund (or other private investor that buys an asset from the bank), and the government.

It presents a host of difficult tax issues that have yet to be resolved. See http://gibsondunn.com/Publications/Pages/DetailsofPublic-PrivateInvestmentFundReleased.aspx.

A government loan to an undercapitalized bank (with the asset lent against being treated as collateral for the loan) would be simpler, and therefore faster and more effective.

But I assume that the Administration considers the political obstacles to a further explicit bank bailout to be insurmountable.



Although my guess is that the political factor is the major driver of Geithner's complex plan, the plan does have other advantages, so that on balance, despite its higher transaction costs and likely longer delay in implementation, it may conceivably be the superior approach quite apart from the political imperative.

It will simplify the banks' balance sheets by removing assets of uncertain value and replacing them with cash, and it will draw on private-sector expertise in valuing assets and in negotiating transactions.

The government could of course hire a Wall Street firm to advise it on the purchase of assets from banks, but both the carrot of profit and the stick of competition are likely to be stronger motivators to efficient transacting, and this argues for making private firms buyers rather than just advisers.





Position de Gary Becker.



The Treasury's Plan to Buy Bank Assets



One good aspect of the Treasury's plan to enlist the private sector in buying mortgage-backed and other bank assets is that it reduces the uncertainty-if it is implemented! - about what the government plans to do further in aiding banks.

Starting with the vacillations of Henry Paulson, the former Treasury Secretary, the federal government's efforts to help banks have lacked a clear direction, and have wasted a lot of taxpayers money. Especially during a serious recession

(I will call this a recession, not a depression, until the cumulative fall in GDP equals or exceeds 8-10 percent-so far the fall in US GDP has been about 2%, and world GDP has hardly fallen),

consumers and businesses can cope much better if they know what the government plans to do. They can adjust much more easily to known government policies, even if they are not good policies, than to changing policies that lack any direction.



A major criticism of early plans for the government to buy bank assets through an asset auction was that the government would overpay for the assets since they did not know the worth of the assets offered to them.

Although that difficulty might be overcome, the Geithner proposal uses government money to encourage hedge funds, pension plans, and other financial institutions to buy bank assets in order to use private competition to determine the worth of these assets.



Hedge funds and other financial institutions do not want to overbid since that would reduce their profits from any future appreciation in the value of the assets bought.

Competition among different financial intermediaries for these assets would prevent them from underbidding since they would then not be able to buy the assets.



To encourage private participation, the Treasury Secretary is offering bidders very generous terms. If say a hedge fund bids $100 for an asset, the fund would have to risk only about 7%, or $7. Another 7% would be risked by the Treasury (i.e., from taxpayers), and the rest would be a loan guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

If the asset rises in value over time, the Treasury and the hedge fund would share the profits equally, while the hedge fund's losses if the price goes below $100 is limited to the $7 it puts up, no matter how low the price goes.



Therefore, the downside loss to private companies in this example would be sharply limited by the equity they put in, while the upside gain could far exceed their initial equity.

This means that hedge funds and other funds would find riskier assets very attractive, and they would bid more for them than for less risky assets with the same expected return.

For example, suppose one asset had a 100% chance of being worth $100 in the future. The expected value of the asset is obviously $100, but a private fund would bid $107 because the Treasury would pay $7 of this bid.



Suppose, on the other hand, there is another asset that has a 10% chance of appreciating to $1000, but it has a 90% chance of becoming worthless. The expected value of this asset is also $100, like the safe asset, but in my example it is worth much more to bidders under the Treasury's terms since the FDIC would pay the successful bidder 86% of its bid price if the asset became worthless.

It can be directly shown that private funds bidding their expected value would then bid about $242 for this asset, which far exceeds the asset's overall expected value of $100 because the FDIC is guaranteeing most of the loss, and the fund would collect half the appreciation.



Even if it were desirable to subsidize private funds to bid for bank assets, is it wise to structure the subsidy in this way so that the bidding is skewed toward more risky assets?

One reason for doing so is that assets with greater variability in their future worth are presumably harder to value.

Hence banks holding these assets might value them more than other financial institutions would.

These would then be the type of assets that banks would be reluctant to sell in an unsubsidized market since market bids would be below bank estimates of their value. The Treasury's approach raises the willingness to pay by hedge funds and other financial institutions for precisely such risky assets.



Posner's proposal is to do more of what the government did earlier; namely, lend to banks in return for preferred stock in the borrowing banks. This has the advantage of being simpler than the Treasury's convoluted proposal, and Posner gives some other advantages.

However, I would worry a lot that the government when they hold greater amounts of stock would try to micromanage banks even in greater detail than they are already doing.



Congress and the president have complained loudly about bonuses, pay levels, golf outings, and other business activities, and legislation was introduced to limit pay and perquisites.

Under Geithner's plan, Congress might have less incentive to micromanage the decisions of hedge funds and others who buy bank assets since the government would have an equity interest in particular assets rather than an equity interest in the overall profits of these funds.



However, Congress would also complain a lot if hedge funds and others made a large profit from the assets they bought with government guarantees.

Perhaps this is why the Treasury's proposal gives such a huge subsidy to the funds that would bid for bank assets.

In the absence of large subsidies, leaders of these funds would be reluctant to expose themselves to the torrent of criticism and interference from Congress and perhaps also the President.

Nevertheless, it is highly worrisome that taxpayers would become committed to such potentially large additional subsidies to the financial sector.